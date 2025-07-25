Transcript: Trump Savagely Mocked on “The View,” Enraging White House

And I think you see that come up again and again with these fascist movements, right? They are full of mediocre people who are burning with resentment and grievance toward people that they call “the elites,” who are often just people that are more excellent than they are, who are better at stuff than they are. They hate them and they just want to punish them. I don’t know if you saw, [but] Kash Patel was having FBI agents hooked up to polygraphs and was asking them if they were making fun of him behind his back. I think for the kinds of folks that listen to this show, that level of obsession is hard to wrap their minds around—but it really is obviously a huge part of the MAGA movement.

Sargent: Well, I’ll tell you what, I think that really explains why the responses to these types of things from the White House and MAGA are always oriented around belittling. That’s what happened here as well. The White House ran to their dutiful propagandists at Fox News, unleashed a furious statement. I’m going to read from it, “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all time low last year.” Now Amanda, “The View” responded to this by saying their viewership is actually up, but note how for Trump and the White House, everything has to come back to this idea that Trump is in people’s heads. He’s in critics’ heads. He’s psychologically dominating them. You hear this garbage all the time. This megafantasy is so bizarre. They organize their entire emotional lives around the fantasy that liberals are psychically suffering torment because of Trump’s world-historical success. Can you talk about that weird tick on their part?

Marcotte: Yeah. And this is where the cultural insecurities that drive the movement blend well with Trump’s actual personality disorders. He’s a narcissist. He’s obsessed with the idea that he needs to be in people’s heads. But the problem is, he sucks. He’s not interesting. He’s not smart. He’s not anything. He’s just a mean, stupid, mediocre narcissist. So the only way he can get what he wants to be in our heads all the time—which unfortunately is true because he’s the president and we can’t ignore him—is to just be extremely awful and annoying. But getting attention from people by smacking them in the face over and over—it gets attention, but it doesn’t get the attention that he wants, which is admiration. And so he’s just in this constant hamster wheel of trying to get people to admire him when all he can ever do is.… And the admiration he gets from his base is not enough because those people, in his view, suck too. He’s really in an interesting trap.