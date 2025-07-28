Transcript: Trump’s Vile New Epstein Ploy Humiliates MAGA: “Sham”

Sargent: Yeah. Unfortunately, that seems like it may prove right. This is where the whole thing breaks down for me. It seems like at some point, no matter what, we are eventually going to learn whatever there is to learn about Epstein’s associates—Trump included or not. There’s reporting suggesting that Epstein’s fiftieth birthday album, which Trump reportedly contributed to, is in the possession of Epstein’s estate. If Democrats take back the house next year, they can just call up Epstein’s estate and say, Hey, send over the birthday album, will you? or they can subpoena it. There are also huge amounts of financial transactions involving Epstein on file with the Treasury Department right now in the form of suspicious activity reports from big banks. Democratic House can seek those. Won’t we sooner or later know more or less on both those fronts what there is to know and a lot more and beyond that?

Rotner: More or less, but I’m betting on less. We’re going to know something. The birthday book is going to come out. The Wall Street Journal, I think, is too smart and too careful to publish that story if they didn’t have eyes on that book and on that letter in that book. I just can’t believe that they would’ve published that story because somebody told them that there was such a book. So I wonder what the Journal has. They may not have the book—I’m sure they probably don’t have the book—but they may have photographs of the book. And I’m pretty sure they know where the book is. I just can’t believe that they would’ve published that without having seen it.

So I think that’s going to come out. And I don’t know how it’s going to come out. It could be subpoenaed from Epstein’s estate; [it] could be leaked by somebody; there could be more than one copy. There’s likely more than one copy of the letter, the insert that’s at issue here. I’m sure that the only place that that document exists is not inside the hard copy of that book. So I think that that’s going to come out. Whether the whole story comes out ever, and by ever I mean at a time when it’s still of some public interest.… Sure, some 50 years from now it’s all going to be out there, one supposes. But whether it ever comes out in time to correspond with public interest and more importantly—perhaps—with elections, I think, is really in question. I’m not sure that that’s going to happen.