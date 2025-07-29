Transcript: Trump Accidentally Wrecks His Own Esptein Scam in Odd Rant

Rubin: I think they have backed themselves into a corner entirely of their own making. Whatever metaphor you want to use, they have created the politics of conspiracies and of really obscene accusations, and now it has turned back on them. And if it takes them down, well, that’s a fitting end to their entire perverse movement.

Sargent: It sure would be. And just to return to your point about Democratic oversight in the future, Senator Dick Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, just called for release of any and all recordings of Todd Blanche’s interviews with Maxwell. If the fix is in for Trump, those tapes would show that. If he’s really playing the game that we think he might be playing, the tapes would show that. I assume DOJ will ignore this request, but as you point out, DOJ is leaking like crazy already; The Wall Street Journal story seems to suggest that. And as you say, we’ve learned from the reporting that a lot of FBI agents were instructed to flag mentions of Donald Trump in the files as they were going through them. So there again, there’s a big capacity for leaks right with that element of it all. And then of course, if Democrats take back the House and maybe the Senate, although that’s an extreme long shot—whatever, just the House—they can subpoena this stuff. And if they win the White House, they can seek release of the materials. The whole scheme looks seriously problematic for Trump. There isn’t really a way for him to pardon Maxwell and get exonerated by her without it all crashing down at some point—but maybe he doesn’t care if it crashes down in two or four years? What do you think?

Rubin: Well, that’s distinctly possible. It’s like a smash and grab operation. He’s trying to smash the country and grab all the wealth that he possibly can to wring out every dime, every crypto coin he can finally make off with. And perhaps at some level, what, he owes loyalty to the Republican Party? He’s never been loyal to anybody by himself. So it’s distinctly possible that he just doesn’t give a damn and is going to leave and take his billions with him that he has corruptly come by during all this time. But I do think that there is a fundamental principle that these Republicans are going to have to live with, and that is these people confirmed the Pam Bondis, the Kash Patels. They are responsible for this mess as much as Trump is. And for them to now turn around and say, We try, we didn’t know that they weren’t going to do this stuff, is not going to cut it. And by the way, for those people who say, Well, Joe Biden could have released all of this, you know what? I am not going to defend anything that Merrick Garland did or didn’t do. And you can argue, and you may be right, that there were many opportunities for them to have done this. Listen, Joe Biden was not the perfect president—but you know what, who is the president right now is the guy who has control of them, and that’s Donald Trump. And him using the government to protect himself is beyond reprehensible. And if we still had a Supreme Court, if we still had the rule of law, offering to give someone a pardon in exchange for exoneration of heinous crimes would in the old days have been called a bride, would in the old days have been called an impeachable offense. I guess we don’t have those anymore, so we’ll just have to call it a Monday in the Trump administration.