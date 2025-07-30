Transcript: Krugman Wrecks Trump’s Europe Deal: “Scam on His Voters”

So you ask, How are they going to make this happen? And there’ve already been some pretty frank interviews with European commission officials who say, Well, actually, this is aspirational, or, We actually have absolutely no ability to affect how much money gets invested in the U.S. We’ve talked to some companies and numbers like this might happen, but not because of us. There is no policy. This is just saying something that they hope will make Trump feel good. There is no policy for the investment. And then they’re supposed to buy $750 billion of U.S. energy products over three years. And that, first of all, has the same problem: How does that happen? The decision about where to buy your oil and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in the European economy is made by private companies. The bureaucrats in Brussels don’t have any authority over that. They would never think of trying to assert it. And even the governments of Germany and France are not going to really intervene in that. So there is no policy.

But then beyond that, [it] turns out that those promises are physically impossible. Moving money is one thing, but moving oil and gas involves infrastructure, especially liquefied natural gas. That’s a tough problem. You require very specialized infrastructure to load and unload liquefied natural gas. The U.S. exports a lot, and we have specialized facilities for that, which are running at capacity. So we actually don’t have the ability to export anymore. Then receiving it on the other end also requires specialized facilities and infrastructure, and the Europeans are also running at capacity. So they have no ability to take any more U.S. LNG and probably no ability to take any more U.S. oil. And they could invest. But they’re promising to do this over three years, and these investments take time. There’s basically no chance that they would even be physically capable of importing any significant fraction of what they just promised within the three-year timeframe that was part of the deal.

So I think that, and they know that, basically they just scammed Donald Trump. They humiliated themselves and then abased themselves before him—but they also made a fool of him. They also made a promise that they know they can’t fulfill. And then they’ll come up with all sorts of reasons why, Oh, I’m sorry. They’ll approach him with tears in their eyes and say, Sir, but all kinds of reasons why it can’t happen. But they know perfectly well that this is not going to happen.