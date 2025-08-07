The Media Keeps Ignoring the Truth About American Politics | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Perry Bacon/
TNR Video

The Media Keeps Ignoring the Truth About American Politics

As the Republican Party further radicalizes, mainstream news organizations are still trying to cover politics as they always have. But alternative news sources are emerging.

Trump with Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
Trump with Texas Governor Greg Abbott on March 20

Republicans in Texas are trying to gerrymander congressional districts to give the GOP a greater advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially even preserving the party’s control of the lower chamber in next year’s midterm elections. And yet, the mainstream media keeps missing the radicalism of the Republican Party—in part because too few reporters and editors follow news at the state level. In the inaugural episode of his new video interview series, The New Republic’s Perry Bacon discusses these issues with Michael Podhorzer, the former political director of the AFL-CIO who now writes a widely read Substack newsletter, Weekend Reading. They also talk about Bacon’s departure from The Washington Post as its Opinion pages shift to the right, as well as Bacon’s plans at TNR. You can watch it here.

TNR's Perry Bacon Chats With Michael Podhorzer by The New Republic

Read on Substack
Perry Bacon

Perry Bacon is a staff writer at The New Republic. Prior to TNR, he was a weekly columnist at The Washington Post. Perry has also been a commentator at MSNBC, a fellow at New America and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics, and a political writer at Time, TheGrio, NBC News, and FiveThirtyEight. He has covered six presidential campaigns and interviewed Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, John McCain, Mitt Romney, Nancy Pelosi, and numerous other prominent politicians. He is a graduate of Yale University and lives in Louisville, his hometown.

Read More:
Politics, Texas, Media, The Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, Republican Party