The Media Keeps Ignoring the Truth About American Politics

Republicans in Texas are trying to gerrymander congressional districts to give the GOP a greater advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives, potentially even preserving the party’s control of the lower chamber in next year’s midterm elections. And yet, the mainstream media keeps missing the radicalism of the Republican Party—in part because too few reporters and editors follow news at the state level. In the inaugural episode of his new video interview series, The New Republic’s Perry Bacon discusses these issues with Michael Podhorzer, the former political director of the AFL-CIO who now writes a widely read Substack newsletter, Weekend Reading. They also talk about Bacon’s departure from The Washington Post as its Opinion pages shift to the right, as well as Bacon’s plans at TNR. You can watch it here.

TNR's Perry Bacon Chats With Michael Podhorzer by The New Republic Read on Substack