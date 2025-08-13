How Democrats Can Beat Republican Race-Baiting Politics | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

How Democrats Can Beat Republican Race-Baiting Politics

Democrats need to understand that social issues are vital to politics and can’t be sidestepped by just talking about economics.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Republicans’ attacks on Democrats and the left for being “too woke” and obsessed with “identity politics” have been happening, in one form or another, for decades. The strategy is rooted in the 1960s, when Democrats embraced the movement for greater civil rights for African Americans. Democrats can’t simply duck issues of race, identity, and other “symbolic politics” and focus on the economy, argues Lauren Goldstein, a pollster at Change Research and an expert in political psychology. Why not? Because as Goldstein explains in a conversation on TNR’s Right Now With Perry Bacon, economic and social issues are intertwined in voters’ minds: The Republicans will always emphasize social issues, so Democrats can’t make their arguments go unchallenged; and many voters cast their ballots based on matters such as immigration and abortion. Instead of trying to sidestep these issues, Democrats should try to lead voters toward their positions, she says. You can watch my conversation with Goldstein here.

TNR's Perry Bacon Chats With Political Psychologist Lauren Goldstein by The New Republic

Right Now With Perry Bacon | TNR live on Substack

Read on Substack
Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
Politics, Democratic Party, Republican Party, Race, Immigration