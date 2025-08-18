Transcript: Trump’s Angry “Dictator” Rant Unnerves Experts: “Wake Up!”

Vance: Yeah, I think it is very alarming. The president of the United States should owe a duty of candor to citizens in this country. And the idea that he can just make it up as he goes along at the expense of the Constitution and the separation of powers and, perhaps most importantly here, the notion that we have a federal government—a system of federalism—where powers that aren’t explicitly granted to the federal government are reserved to the states.… And the fact [is] that the Republican Party, which has stood for that principle for so many decades, defended it so fiercely against what they claimed was Democratic overreach, now just [appears] to be sitting around saying, Whatever, do whatever you want to do, Donald Trump. This is, I think, important to note. This is not the Republican Party that people grew up with.

Sargent: Yeah. And I want to get a little deeper into the point you just made there because I think what Trump is doing here is often described as a test run, a dry run for more. And it is that. He has said explicitly he’s going to do it in more cities; by sheer coincidence, the cities he always names are in blue states. It’s also a dry run for the use of pretexts for doing this. And I think that point is lost on some folks, [but] certainly not you. You wrote a very good piece about this. What he’s testing is the ability to make things up as the justification for authoritarian moves like this. Your thoughts on that?

Vance: Right. And we heard this in the opening comments. I heard just a little bit of the hearing that started at 2 p.m. EST today so I don’t know what happened after the first five minutes, but early on, the government floats the argument, Well, Judge, you can’t look behind his decision-making process. This isn’t the first case we’ve heard that in. We’ve heard that in deportation cases. We’ve heard it in impoundment cases. This notion of an all-powerful executive who is able to make discretionary decisions and no one can review them. And look, I want to push back hard on that. I think in many ways what they’re trying to do here is shift the Overton window and set the public up to believe in a more powerful presidency than the one that’s actually established by the founding fathers.