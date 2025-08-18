Transcript: Trump Has Put Regulations on Companies “in a Coma”

Chopra: Well, I think that’s going to require a lot of work. And my worry is that a lot of people will simply want to snap back to the old way of doing things. Things are now permanently different. There is now a precedent set that you can shut down agencies and remove all the lawsuits and rules that they were pursuing. And that’s going to really change how we think about things. I, for example, really want to see states and others pass laws and create more rights for consumers, workers, and others to go to court themselves and vindicate their rights. Right now, when federal law enforcement has a monopoly to check big corporations, that’s not going to cut it, I think. We will need states and private citizens to be able to go to court as well. But you ask about the civil service. You’re right. What are we going to do to make sure that if we need citizens serving their country to do really important things—making sure Social Security works, IT systems, our Defense Department? We’re going to need to really rethink how we do that so that we don’t have another situation like we have today.

Bacon: You’re a Democrat. You worked with Senator Warren. There’s a broader discussion about what the Democrats should do, on some level. That’d be the most reductive way to say that. So in terms of economics, we’ve had a big discourse about this Abundance book and what abundance politics might look like. We’ve had the Mamdani campaign, which was very focused on working, cost-of-living issues. The Trump administration, which is like, Cut taxes for the rich, cut Medicaid.… If you were put in an economic policy job next week, beyond—consumer protection is obviously one thing—what are some other general things we should be thinking about in terms of how to reset and improve our economy?

Chopra: So I’ve served in several agencies in leadership positions, and here’s my personal experience with it. There is a lot of timidity in taking on those with power who are abusing it. When I worked at the Education Department to help clean up the broken student loan system, a lot of the considerations were about these student loan contractors, loan servicers, debt collectors, and gigantic forces like Sallie Mae and Navient. When I was at the Federal Trade Commission, the big problem with drug prices was abuse of patents and concocting fake patents in order to block generics from getting in. But that requires government officials who are willing sometimes to clash with the companies that are making billions of dollars off of this.