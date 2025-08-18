The Trump Administration Has Put Regulations on Companies “in a Coma”

The Trump administration has essentially stopped enforcement of laws against companies, says Rohit Chopra, who served as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Biden administration. In an interview on Right Now With Perry Bacon, Chopra explained how Trump and his aides are decimating the agency Chopra once ran, as well as stopping other parts of the government from regulating big businesses. Lawsuits filed by attorneys general in blue states and independent groups are now the best way to rein in corporations, he argued. If Democrats get back in power, they must fully commit to fighting companies that price gouge and engage in anti-competitive behavior, he said. You can watch a video of the interview here.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump at a meeting in August with Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Apple CEO Tim Cook