The Trump Administration Has Put Regulations on Companies “in a Coma”

Former CFPB Director Rohit Chopra says the Trump administration is stopping basically all enforcement actions against companies from his former agency and other parts of the government.

Win McNamee/Getty Images
The Trump administration has essentially stopped enforcement of laws against companies, says Rohit Chopra, who served as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Biden administration. In an interview on Right Now With Perry Bacon, Chopra explained how Trump and his aides are decimating the agency Chopra once ran, as well as stopping other parts of the government from regulating big businesses. Lawsuits filed by attorneys general in blue states and independent groups are now the best way to rein in corporations, he argued. If Democrats get back in power, they must fully commit to fighting companies that price gouge and engage in anti-competitive behavior, he said. You can watch a video of the interview here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

