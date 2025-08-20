Gavin Newsom Is Showing Democrats How to Fight Back Hard | The New Republic
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

Gavin Newsom Is Showing Democrats How to Fight Back Hard

The California governor’s plan to gerrymander House districts is a sign that Democrats no longer prioritize norms over power.

Gavin Newsom
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Gavin Newsom touting his plan to combat Republican gerrymandering

With Texas Republicans likely to further gerrymander their districts to increase GOP seats in the U.S. House, California Democrats are pushing a ballot measure that would allow them to retaliate by creating more Democratic-leaning seats from the Golden State. It’s a bold and somewhat surprisingly partisan move by Democrats, argued TNR’s Monica Potts and Alex Shephard in the latest episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon. We discussed the redistricting fights in California, Texas, and around the country, and Shephard argued that California’s move shows the good side of Governor Gavin Newsom’s presidential ambitions. We also discussed President Trump’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and his deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. You can watch this discussion here.

Perry Bacon Chats With TNR Journalists Monica Potts and Alex Shephard by The New Republic

Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ | TNR live on Substack

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

