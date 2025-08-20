Gavin Newsom Is Showing Democrats How to Fight Back Hard

With Texas Republicans likely to further gerrymander their districts to increase GOP seats in the U.S. House, California Democrats are pushing a ballot measure that would allow them to retaliate by creating more Democratic-leaning seats from the Golden State. It’s a bold and somewhat surprisingly partisan move by Democrats, argued TNR’s Monica Potts and Alex Shephard in the latest episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon. We discussed the redistricting fights in California, Texas, and around the country, and Shephard argued that California’s move shows the good side of Governor Gavin Newsom’s presidential ambitions. We also discussed President Trump’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and his deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. You can watch this discussion here.

