Transcript: Trump Press Sec’s Fury at Media Erupts as Putin Mess Grows

Grossman: No. In fact, not harsh enough. The security guarantee is a good place to start, because a real security guarantee is hard. It’s the sort of thing that requires real effort. You can’t just say, Don’t do it or I’ll attack you. You have to make them believe it. You have to make it credible. So with North Korea, for example, the U.S. has troops in South Korea. They do joint exercises. They have integrated command structures, integrated equipment and supply chains. If North Korea attacks, they will kill Americans. China knows they will kill Americans. And so that creates a type of trip wire that makes it where they don’t want to cross that and do it. NATO is similar with Russia. It takes an immense amount of effort to make it that Russia truly believes that the U.S. will go to war for, for example, Poland. And by that, it keeps Russia out of Poland.

So to make a real security guarantee that would keep Russia out of Ukraine—given that Russia has attacked not once but twice, breaking agreements each time in doing it, it stands to reason that Putin can’t be trusted, that he could easily decide to try for more again later, which means that there would need to be real boots on the ground that would be in the way. And part of the problem with the Trump administration is while they’re not even saying that they will do that—so not even putting the gestures toward the real thing that might create a stable peace—but even if they tried to, it would not be credible. Nobody, certainly not the Kremlin, believes that Trump would follow through with that. Even if maybe he thought it was a good idea for a moment, he’s shown that he’ll flip back and forth. He’s subjected to flattery, to manipulation, to moods, or just to general incompetence and lack of follow through.

And if you looked at Leavitt’s comments, when you cut through a lot of the bullshit, her whole defense was Trump’s achievement was he got meetings. He got Putin to have a meeting, and then he got the Europeans to have a meeting. And those are not achievements. Giving Putin a P.R. victory of a red carpet rollout on U.S. soil and then coming out with the president of the U.S. essentially repeating Russian propaganda and saying that he will not be putting on those sanctions—dropping the whole idea of sanctions—that is a success for Russia. Anybody could have done that. It was very easy to get Putin to come to the U.S. and dance around in front of the cameras and get a president to look at him positively. If a U.S. president wanted to do that, they just didn’t because it was bad for the U.S. She says, Why didn’t you treat him like a international leader? Why wouldn’t they? And the answer is because he’s an aggressive war criminal. So countries are treating him like an aggressive war criminal.