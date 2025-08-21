Transcript: Stephen Miller’s Crazed Fascist Rant to Media Is Revealing

Potts: I think so because the optics for Trump are really bad right now. And the longer it goes on and the more people try to rally behind opposition to it, the more they’re going to look for opposition leaders. It’s an opportunity to step up. And I think that’s why you see a lot of people who maybe didn’t think very highly of California Governor Gavin Newsom before recently—his social media presence and his political presence right now is very combative and anti-Trump. And people are rallying around that. And it’s because they just want to see someone standing up for their values and fighting for the things that are happening that are bad. They just want that leadership and they want to know where to go and how to direct their anger and their disappointment in what’s happening.

Sargent: The Newsom evolution is probably worth spending a moment on. People might recall that he started out this year with Trump taking power playing footsie with Trumpism. He had clearly determined that the way to the White House in 2028 is to be a Democrat who understands the grievances of Trump supporters in some sense. And so he did right-wing podcasting and stuff like that. But that really was a fiasco. And then events forced Newsom’s hand a little bit—the troop invasion of L.A. and so forth. But as you say, it was when he started to stand up aggressively to Trump and to stand for the people that he represents, that’s when he got more popular.

Potts: That’s right. The coalition that elected Trump in 2024 are not all the MAGA stalwarts, of whom there aren’t that many really. The true Trump fans just aren’t that huge a part of the voting population in the United States. They’re a minority overall. But I think it’s worth understanding why it is that Trump won and what about him may have appealed to some people who would have voted for Biden in 2020 or who might’ve been convinced to not vote for Trump with the right argument or maybe just wanted to give Trump a chance and didn’t believe he would do the worst things that he said he was going to do. There are reasons to explore that coalition and to think about how to maybe appeal to them. But I don’t think there’s any reason to be shy about standing up for the right thing and being on the right side of history, which is I think what we’re talking about now too.