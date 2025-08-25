Transcript: Gavin Newsom’s Harsh Trump Takedown Nails It: “Wake Up!”

Stancil: People are paying attention to him as a leader of the Democratic Party in a way that I don’t think anyone has achieved—other than Joe Biden by virtue of being elected president—since Trump entered politics. Right now, Gavin Newsom is seen, I would say, as Trump’s primary opponent in American politics. And he has put himself in that position by taking him on directly and talking directly about the threat he poses.

Sargent: I want to bear down on this thing you said a little earlier about how Newsom is not afraid to act as if Trump is at the very center of everything. Newsom’s own evolution is kind of interesting here. After Trump won, when Trump took over in January, Newsom started out in the wrong way, I think. He was really playing footsie with MAGA and playing footsie with Trumpism. He did all that podcasting with the right-wingers. I think there’s still a little bit of that going on, but less. And at the center of what Newsom was doing then was this media-friendly reading of Trump and the Trump phenomenon, which essentially said right-wing populism is a very durable force in our politics. It’s shaping everything right now. The only way for Democrats to succeed is to essentially feed that phenomenon in their own way, find their way to reconcile themselves to it. That was a disaster for Newsom, right? It’s only when he actually forgets about that and accepts this idea that MAGA is a singularly destructive force in American life through Donald Trump that he actually starts to succeed. What do you think of that?

Stancil: To be clear, I said at the start of this, I’m not a big Gavin Newsom fan traditionally. And part of that is this approach earlier in the year. I think Gavin Newsom has been fairly accused of being an opportunist. He’s looking for a way to gain attention, to fit himself to politics of the time. And one of the ways that this really profoundly demonstrated itself is what he did at beginning of the year when he was seemingly for the whole bit shifting to this conciliatory pose toward really awful people—people who are, frankly, white supremacists and racists and bigots and authoritarians. And then there were some policy positions as well on involving trans people and trans people in sports that I found personally quite offensive and things I wouldn’t think that any Democrats should ever compromise on, selling people’s rights out essentially. So I was pretty upset about that. And I thought Gavin Newsom is a slime ball and you can’t trust him. But I guess one of the advantages, it turns out, of being an opportunist who’s flexible is that you are iterating always to see what works. And he has iterated himself to something that does seem to work. And what that is is this intense anti-Trumpism.