Transcript: Trump’s Treatment of Abrego Garcia Is Cruel and Lawless

Ivey: Yeah. I was in D.C. yesterday—two of my kids live in D.C., by the way; my grandson’s in D.C. and the like—and we were down on the wharf. And I saw, I don’t know, 30 or so of these guys walking around in groups of between three and five mainly. There was one time where it was a group of eight. First of all, I was with a guy who works in the restaurant business in D.C. and he says nobody’s here. This is shocking that there’s so few people here. And I know it’s been very damaging to the restaurants. They’ve had to extend the restaurant week, but seeing guys walking around on American streets in full camo—this looks like they just got pulled off the front line of some combat theater. And they’re carrying … I’m not a gun guy, but I would say either an M4 or an M16, military assault weapons. And some of them had 9mm handguns strapped on. I’m just not used to seeing that kind of firepower on American streets. That’s not what’s going on. That’s problem number one.

Problem number two is when I looked at their belts, they didn’t have anything other than firearms. So in a civilian police context where you have a force continuum, you don’t go right to shoot the guy. You go to—Well, we got tasers, we’ve got pepper spray, we’ve got other options. We’ve got nightstick that aren’t deadly force that we can use depending on the situation. And the firearm is the last resort. For these guys, it’s the only resort. That’s all they have. And then there’s the training issue. Now, you know the president—they’re saying they’re going to train them [on] how to deal with civilian contacts, but they haven’t trained them yet. And even if they had trained them, they don’t have the tools to do non–lethal force in most situations. And by the way, if you fire one of those assault weapons guns in a context like the wharf, the bullet goes right through the target and keeps going. So the chances of hitting some innocent bystander jump exponentially when you are using firearms with that kind of power in that kind of environment.

So for me, it was this is why we don’t have military policing our streets. And then the last point I’ll make on this one is, last time I checked, the wharf was not a hotspot.