Transcript: Trump’s Fury Erupts at Many Targets as Expert Fears Worsen

Graff: Tweets like this from Trump, I think, are indicative of what has really worried me over the course of this month, which is we have seen this continual escalation and ratcheting up of the hostility and aggression and posture of the D.C. federal takeover in a way that, again, felt different. There was a version of this in early August where I was like, Maybe this is one of those weird performative things where they’re going to be a couple of nights of a couple of extra FBI patrols through the city and maybe some National Guard troops posted at the National Mall.

But what I think we saw over the course of last week was this rising level of aggression of the federal interference in D.C.—up to and including ICE officers and agents of this weird amalgamated federal task force of various agencies coming together to fight nondescript crime of some kind in D.C. literally shouting, Papers, please, to people getting off the metro in D.C. on their way home from work and forcing people to show ID to walk out of a transit station. We saw a 14-ton up-armored MRAP patrolling the streets of D.C. slam into and T-bone a civilian car. And now, as of this weekend—as of Sunday night—the National Guard are now authorized to be carrying weapons. We can see now that this is an occupation by the U.S. military on domestic soil that is being done to a population and not in support of them. They’ve tried to have this fig leaf of, We’re out there protecting D.C. But what you actually see in DC is deserted streets, deserted monuments, restaurant reservations cratering—because people don’t want to go out on the street and risk these interactions with the armed agents of the state that are there.

Sargent: Trump also threatened several others in similar fashion. He threatened Chris Christie. After Christie criticized his corruption of the Justice Department, Trump tweeted that the feds might investigate a matter related to the 2013 closing of George Washington Bridge lanes to punish a Democratic official. Trump said this, “[P]erhaps we should start looking at that very serious situation again?” And after Maryland governor Wes Moore criticized Trump on TV, Trump threatened to send in the military to Baltimore to “clean up crime.” He said, “I will send in the ‘troops’.” And he threatened to pull funding for the city’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after Moore criticized Trump for militarizing cities. Now note, Garrett, that in all these cases, Trump is making threats to silence those who are calling out the abuses of power, calling out the authoritarianism. It sounds to me like an open and explicit demand for acquiescence and surrender. What does history tell us about this? Is this a step down the slope? What do you think of what Trump did there?