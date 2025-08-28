Transcript: “We Can Prevail” over Trump By Building a Broad Coalition

We have a different argument. Our argument is based on the fact that poll after poll after poll shows that working people across identity, across ideology want government to do more, not less; want government that’s not corrupt; want government that actually invest in their community and themselves. So [they] really want a robust government. We consistently see that. And so what we did was we followed the people. And Zohran is a perfect example of that. It’s a very disciplined campaign focused on affordability because again and again and again, what people are saying is, I’m in a crisis of portability. Rent is way too high. The ability for me to own a home seems unreachable. Paying for basic goods every day is just way too much for lifesaving medicine, for health care. And it’s odd to me that based on all of that data—and some of that data comes from the “moderates” and centrist—that you would translate that into, Alright, let’s convince the population that we should do less.

And so, on one side is the do less, moderate, ask for less. On the other side is we want a country and a democracy and an economy that actually does more. And we have the proof of Zohran’s successful election, but not just Zohran’s successful election. In that election, on Election Day in New York, Zohran won and we were really excited about him winning. But we also had victories in Albany, victories in Syracuse. We have a candidate in Rochester who is competitively running in November. Victories in Buffalo. To me, that demonstrates that, yes, Zohran is an exceptional candidate and it was seismic the victory in New York, but we’re winning everywhere. The we should do more and we should focus like a laser on the issues that working people are saying that they care about—affordability and pushing back against corporations so they get a fair share, a fair shake—that is working in New York, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Albany. All four of those places are very different. Buffalo was more of a Midwestern town than New York or anything else. It’s closer to Detroit in some ways.

And those same messages a few weeks later were successful in Arizona—Adelita Grijalva. That competitive congressional primary was one with the same coalition: labor and community, the Working Families Party, and focusing like a laser on affordability. And then a few weeks later in Detroit and Seattle and Tucson. Those same messages and that same coalition and the Working Families Party won really hard-earned victories. And I think what we’re establishing is in every region—even in rural Oregon, we’re having victories. In big cities like New York, in rural Oregon. When I take a step back, and you asked me about what does it mean, I think we’re at a crossroads about who should lead the pro-democracy movement. And they have an argument. And their argument, I think, is an argument of a past and a system that frankly doesn’t exist anymore. And those folks—if they want to write themselves out of history, be my guest. The future is demonstrated in the coalition that’d be built around Zohran and many of the other candidates.