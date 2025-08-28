Scholars Say America Under Trump Is Authoritarian, Not Democratic | The New Republic
Scholars Say America Under Trump Is Authoritarian, Not Democratic

Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth University, says Trump is gaining power at a faster rate than many autocrats abroad did.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Trump speaking in Washington, D.C., flanked by law enforcement officials

America is well beyond democratic erosion and democratic backsliding and now approaching a form of authoritarianism with elements of fascism, says Brendan Nyhan, a professor of government at Dartmouth University. Other scholars are making similar arguments. In the latest episode of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Nyhan argued that the lack of opposition to Trump from the Supreme Court and Congress in particular has made the president much stronger. He said authoritarian takeovers in other countries happened more slowly, in part because there was more institutional opposition. Scholars and journalists, according to Nyhan, need to sound the alarm against Trump, even if it gets them accused of being partisan. Nyhan expressed concern that the divides between progressive and centrist Democrats were weakening the resistance to Trump, particularly since the Republican Party is so consolidated around the president. You can watch this episode here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

