What Place Does Concentration Camp Art Have in Holocaust History?

For decades, scholars like Guido Fackler have studied music in the Nazi camps, demonstrating that orchestras that were set up and closely controlled by the SS were commonplace. Fackler’s research shows that in some camps—Auschwitz among them—the SS forced orchestras or ensembles to play during punishments or executions. At Birkenau, they compelled a camp orchestra to play for inmates during the so-called “selection,” the idea being to quell their fears of impending death. The survivor Erika Rothschild remembered hearing Polish, Czech, or Hungarian melodies, chosen to match the nationality of the transports.

But Fackler would quickly add that this represents just one element of the history. And while Sebba presents a sound retelling of what he and other scholars have revealed, her focus on the orchestra obscures a rich, permeating, and far more varied history of music during this time, namely that which sprang up from the prisoners themselves beyond the perverse auspices of the SS. The risk of her framing is that it erroneously places the orchestras—another tool of abuse in the Nazi arsenal—at the center of the story.

Sebba is not alone. The orchestras have already been the subject of several books—most recently in a new translation of Szymon Laks’s excellent memoir about his time as the conductor of the Auschwitz men’s orchestra—and in the popular media. In fact, there has been a boom in coverage of music in the Nazi camps in recent years, starting with a 2019 60 Minutes segment about music-making in the Nazi camps that featured Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, the last living member of the women’s orchestra, about whom Sebba also writes at length in her book. Pieces in The New Yorker, The Washington Post, Le Monde, The Guardian, and The New York Times soon followed, to name just a few. Several TV programs (the latest, in February from the BBC, also centered around Lasker-Wallfisch) have covered the orchestras. With little exception, the coverage replicates the focus on SS-sanctioned music.