Transcript: Trump Press Sec’s Dumb Spin Implodes as RFK Fiasco Worsens

Sargent: And Monarez was saying that the science doesn’t dictate this at all, meaning doesn’t dictate what RFK is doing with the Covid vaccine. That led to the firing. I want to return to a point you made earlier about the president not being a king here. He has a lot of power over the bureaucracy, but it’s not absolute. This is the crux of the issue. These agencies were created by acts of Congress and they have missions that were at least to some degree defined by Congress. And when Karoline Leavitt goes out there and tries to imply that when they’re tearing the place down, they’re merely doing this in keeping with what the people want, she’s essentially saying that Trump’s been given enormous power by the people to do things that really run roughshod over what Congress intended these agencies for, correct? Can you talk about that?

Moynihan: Yeah, that is correct. And I think it is emblematic the broader governing philosophy of Trump. This can be framed in terms of unitary executive theory if you want to rely on conservative legal thinking or the way in which Trump says it himself which is I’m the president, I get to do what I want. It is a vision of the presidency where the president is the personification of the executive branch and he gets to have the final word on everything federal agencies do. And that is a really radical departure from how we’ve thought about American government for the last 250 years. It cuts out Congress in a fundamental way.

Sargent: Yes, and I think you’re getting at the very key thing that’s revealed in this Karoline Leavitt diatribe or whatever the hell it was. She’s trying to cast this as democracy in action. And it may fool some people, but the truth of the matter is what she’s actually saying is she’s defending a vision of maximal presidential power that really cuts down dramatically the role of Congress in setting how our government works and what its goals are and how it’s going to function. I think it’s hard to imagine that if Americans understood what that vision actually is that they would be fooled by rhetoric like Karoline Leavitt’s.