President Trump’s policies, particularly tariffs, are driving up the cost of school supplies and other goods that average Americans use regularly, according to Julie Margetta Morgan, president of the Century Foundation. And by rolling back populist policies adopted by Joe Biden and passing plutocratic economic legislation, Trump will do even more damage to the pocketbooks of Americans, Morgan said in the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon. She argued that it’s critical for politicians to focus on affordability issues, offering solutions but also identifying corporations and other entities who are causing the problems. She defended Biden’s efforts to forgive college debt and argued that Trump’s attacks on elite colleges are intended to make them essentially schools for white wealthy kids. You can watch this conversation here.
Video
Trump Is Totally Ignoring the Working Class That Voted For Him
Trump’s policies are making school supplies and many other items households need much more expensive, says Julie Margetta Morgan of the Century Foundation.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Trump speaking in front of steel workers in May