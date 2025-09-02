Transcript: Trump Threat to Occupy Cities Gets Scarier in Vile Fox Hit

Sargent: I would think so. It seems pretty clear to me. I think we should also highlight something else about this, which is that many of these news accounts that you’re talking about rely on a certain type of quote from Democratic strategists, which almost invariably run something like, My party can’t possibly engage in this debate. We’re a bunch of total losers on this debate. We can’t win this debate. And by the way, I’m very savvy. I’m here to tell you that anyone who says otherwise is completely delusional. But the thing about this is those Dem strategists are saying that stuff in order to get quoted in places like The New York Times. I don’t care what anyone says. That is exactly what they’re doing—and they know it and the reporters as well know it. Yet this is something that’s never stated openly or acknowledged openly. We all know that’s how it actually works. You’ve been around a long time, Jamo. So have I. Isn’t that how it works?

Foser: It is very much how it works. And there’s something inherently dishonest about the whole thing, right? Because reporters go looking for the specific strategists who they know will give them the quote they want to use. And so this idea that the reporter is just reflecting the broad consensus of Democratic strategists or whoever else they’re representing through a source—a lot of times that’s not really what’s going on. They’re picking the source who they know is going to give them the quote they want to use and the source is giving the journalists that quote the source knows that journalist wants to use because they like to see their name in the paper. That’s how this works. And it’s not honest and it’s not a solid analysis. It’s not serving anyone well except the strategists who like to see their name in the paper and the journalists who get the story that pushes the point of view that they want to push without really owning that it’s their point of view.

Sargent: What’s so baffling to me about this as well is I thought for the longest time that editors believed that bucking conventional wisdom is a good thing, right? We’re constantly told that this or that reporter or writer is a star because they take on conventional wisdom. And yet when it comes to certain things, the rush to parrot the conventional wisdom is almost comical. Why is it that when it comes to these particular topics, all of a sudden that desire to buck the CW just disappears?