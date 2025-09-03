Transcript: Trump’s Rage over Fresh Legal Loss Takes Menacing New Turn

McQuafe: Yeah, as a former U.S. attorney, I find this tweet to be absolutely shameful. It is hair splitting and violating and disrespecting a court’s order. There were times when I was U.S. attorney and I disagreed strongly with what a court ruled, but I always said I disagree with the court’s opinion, but I respect their role and their ability to say what the law is. We will review our options and see whether we will file an appeal. I think that would be an appropriate response here. In his tweet, he refers to the CNN story and a tweet by Gavin Newsom as a false narrative. When they say that the courts have ruled that Trump’s use of the military is illegal, that’s exactly what the court ruled. Now, his name is Bill Essayli, and what he says is that the military has never engaged in direct law enforcement operations here in L.A. But if he has read that court opinion, something like 52 pages long, he details exactly the ways in which the military did engage in law enforcement activities and found them to be illegal. And so I find this tweet to be misleading at best and just all-out false at worst, counting on the fact that most members of the public are not going to bother to read it. They’re going to read articles about it. They’re going to see what other people say. And if he comes out and pounds the table, people will think this guy’s tough on crime.

Being tough on crime is laudable. It’s important. I think nobody wants to live in a city where there is violent crime. But remember, the reason troops went in there was to stop civil unrest in response to protests for immigration enforcement. There’s no rebellion going on right now for the troops to repel. And so I think that they ought to be reviewing the court’s order and deciding whether they have a basis for an appeal rather than attacking those who share the news.

Sargent: Yes. And as a matter of fact, the ruling actually says what you just said as well. It says, “There was no rebellion,” speaking about L.A. here, “nor was civilian law enforcement unable to respond to the protests and enforce the law.” This is the judge going straight at the core of the issue, which is that they have invented a series of pretexts for their invasions. And if I understand this correctly, and this is also a phrase from the ruling, what this will turn on is the core question of whether the military, the National Guard, the Marines “actively assisted” with the execution of domestic law. The administration is going to try to play weaselly games and say that it’s not exactly active assistance with the execution of domestic law enforcement, but of course it is.