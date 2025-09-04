Transcript: Epstein Survivor Nukes Trump in Moving Speech as WH Panics

McGovern: So they made this big deal about releasing all these thousands of pages of documents. Come to find out 97 percent of what they released was already been out there in the public, so we learned nothing new by and large from what they released. And to be honest with you, for me now this is an issue of trust. I don’t trust Jim Comer. I don’t trust the Republicans to do what is right. I just don’t. For weeks and weeks and weeks, they’ve been frustrating all efforts to try to move any legislation to compel that these files be released. And now all of sudden, Jim Comer, who every day gets up and genuflects in front of a picture of Donald Trump, says, Oh, I want to get to bottom of all this. I don’t care where it leads. I just don’t believe it. I really don’t believe it. And there is nothing that the Republicans proposed in this fake resolution that they brought up that has no power of law that would have you believe that they have to release the information.

Republicans don’t keep their word. That’s been the M.O. of this Republican leadership since they took power. So I think the only way to guarantee that there is a full accounting here is again to compel the administration to release all the files that they have and let the chips fall where they may. The American people want to know. The longer they let this drag out, the more intense the phone calls we’re getting from not only in my district but from all around the country saying, Release the files. So they should just release the damn files. Let’s move on. Comer last night said that he wants transparency, and he said all Republicans want transparency. But he couldn’t answer a simple question about whether or not he supports the Massie-Khanna resolution, which would require there to be transparency. I asked him about five or six times, and he just couldn’t give me a straight answer. So he’s playing all kinds of games. He’s trying to look like he’s doing something—responding to all the public pressure—but at the same time, not offending Donald Trump. And I don’t think that that’s sustainable. I think we’re at the point now where this is not going to go away. And sooner or later, we will get those extra two Republicans that would force a vote on the Massie-Khanna bill.

Sargent: I want to ask you about that, Congressman. So you do think you get the two Republicans. Tell us what happens then. It would go through some procedural stuff that it would definitely get a vote.