President Trump’s policies, particularly tariffs, are annoying voters in left-leaning Detroit but also more conservative, rural areas of Michigan, says Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Gilchrist discussed his travels across the state, both for his current role and his campaign to become Michigan’s governor. He argued that voters are frustrated with Trump, but not sure Democrats are solving their day-to-day problems either. Gilchrist, one of the few African-Americans in a statewide political office, also condemned Trump’s deployment of the National Guard to majority-Black cities and targeting of Black officials, such as Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. You can watch this discussion here.
Video
How Trump Is Screwing Michigan—and What Democrats Can Do About It
Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II says Trump’s policies aren’t resonating in his state, even though it backed him in last year’s elections. That provides an opportunity for Democrats, he argues.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Michigan Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist on the campaign trial last year with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz