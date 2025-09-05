Trump’s Crooked Attempt to Get Andrew Cuomo Elected Should Be Illegal

Both prominent center-left Democrats and President Trump seem wary of Zohran Mamdani becoming mayor of New York City. But their motives are different, says TNR’s Monica Potts. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Potts argues that Trump sees former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani’s main opponent, as a potential political ally if Cuomo is elected mayor. Meanwhile centrist Democrats, according to Potts, are worried that Mamdani will win, be a competent leader of the city, and show that progressive politics isn’t something to be feared, strengthening the party’s left wing. Potts and Grace Segers, another TNR writer, also discuss Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent appearance on Capitol Hill, Trump’s potential deployment of the National Guard in more major cities, and whether the NFL is one of the few elements of “mass culture” remaining in America. You can watch this episode here.

