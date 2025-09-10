Transcript: Trump Press Sec Seethes as Dumb New Epstein Spin Goes Awry

If you look back over the last several months, for example, how many Republicans right now believe that job numbers aren’t real? Well, they are real, but because they’re discouraging and because they reflect the failure of Trump’s economic agenda, the MAGA base and the Republicans in general have convinced themselves, Well, the job numbers aren’t real because the White House told us that they’re not real. And the same is true on crime statistics and the same is true on climate data, and so on and so on. Even on vaccines, the White House writes the script and then it goes. There’s this pipeline of information—and I should say disinformation—and we see this machine kick into gear, to borrow your term, and it’s extremely effective. And what’s discouraging for the rest of us is that we know our weird uncle who watches Fox all day is going to believe it because they’ve been conditioned to discount independent information. And so here we have the same feedback loop that we’ve seen so many times over the course of several years play out again and again. And here we are, watching it happen once more.

Sargent: Well, where’s this going, Steve? You’ve got this pressure building. Recently, the Epstein survivors all spoke out and it was incredibly powerful stuff. We’re at the point where it looks like a discharge petition really may well pass that would supposedly compel release of the Epstein files, although there’s some doubt about whether it actually would or not and there’s some doubt about how the Justice Department would handle it. I have trouble understanding how the status quo continues forever. And I’m looking for some help here, really, in understanding where this could go. Does there come a point where Republicans finally relent and in some sense maybe allow or call for a larger release of the Epstein files than the one we’re seeing right now that House Republicans are engineering, which is all bullshit? Maybe a limited release that looks more like a release than what they’re doing now? Does this change?

Benen: I am not optimistic. I want to say—I want to be able to reassure you and your listeners that that there is a light at the end of this tunnel and it is the light of transparency. I want to be able to do that. But I’ve also grown cynical in a way after seeing what happened after January 6, after Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, after the rewriting of the story of Covid. And there have been so many instances over the last several years in which Republicans have waged a war against the recent past and they’ve succeeded. They’ve won because they’ve managed to convince just enough people to survive just long enough to win the new cycle and to win the argument such as it is.