Transcript: Nancy Mace Explodes in Fury after Dem’s Takedown Hits Home

Jacobs: Absolutely. I’m not going to lie to you, I think many of my colleagues took the wrong lesson from the last election. I think they took the lesson that the American people hate trans people, the American people don’t want us talking about it. And I just don’t think that’s true. When I talk to people—I traveled all across the country—it’s not that they hate trans people; it’s that they hate that someone is getting health care while they can’t afford it. They don’t hate asylum-seekers; they hate that someone is getting government paid housing when they can barely afford rent. What we need to do is actually build a society where everyone gets what they need and not say that you aren’t getting it because this other population is. There’s no actual scarcity here. It’s false. We need to get away from that scarcity mindset and actually build the economy and social structures that everyone needs so that everyone can afford health care and rent and all of the other things that they need.

And so to me, it’s really disheartening to see some of my colleagues think that doubling down and blaming trans people for our loss is the answer because it is not the answer. Attacking trans people is not going to fix our broken system. Taxing rich people is going to fix our broken system. Investing in our social services is going to fix our broken system. Blaming trans people is not going to fix our broken system. And it’s just going to further marginalize an already marginalized population. The reason that ad—the they/them ad—was so powerful was not the they/them part about it. It’s that people didn’t believe we were fighting for you. If they believed we were fighting for you, they wouldn’t care if we were also fighting for they/them. And I think that’s the key. How do we show that we’re actually fighting for everyone? And to me, that means standing up for everyone, not doubling down and scapegoating a population.

Sargent: Right. Just to clarify for listeners, the they/them ad that you’re talking about is an ad that the Trumpworld ran against Kamala Harris, spent enormous, enormous sums on it. And it basically said Kamala Harris is for they/them, Trump is for you. And look, I think Democrats really took the wrong lesson from the widespread use of that ad. It strikes me as highly implausible that that ad really was all that decisive in an election that was so heavily focused on the cost of living and maybe on immigration to some degree. But for some reason, a certain segment of the Democratic Party decided to pretend that that ad was the decisive factor or something close to it in order to advance an agenda inside the Democratic Party to the effect of, Maybe let’s stop talking about these issues. Let’s moderate in a major way on them.