Harris Is Bashing Biden in Her New Book. It’s About Time.

In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir published by The Atlantic, Kamala Harris is very critical of Joe Biden and his White House aides. She describes Biden’s decision to seek a second term as “recklessness” and repeatedly suggests the president’s top advisers undermined her. In the latest edition of Right Now, TNR contributor Meredith Shiner and Perry explain why Harris’s candor surprised them. They also discuss the broader issues Harris’s comments raise about the challenges for female candidates and candidates of color, the Democratic Party’s uneasy relationship with social justice causes, and the mistakes Harris made on her own during her 2024 presidential run. You can watch this episode here.

Perry and Meredith Shiner Discuss Kamala Harris Blasting Biden by The New Republic Right Now With Perry Bacon