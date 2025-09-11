Harris Is Bashing Biden in Her New Book. It’s About Time. | The New Republic
Harris Is Bashing Biden in Her New Book. It’s About Time.

Why didn’t she do this last October? TNR’s Perry Bacon and Meredith Shiner discuss excerpts from Kamala Harris’s soon-to-be released memoir.

In an excerpt of her upcoming memoir published by The Atlantic, Kamala Harris is very critical of Joe Biden and his White House aides. She describes Biden’s decision to seek a second term as “recklessness” and repeatedly suggests the president’s top advisers undermined her. In the latest edition of Right Now, TNR contributor Meredith Shiner and Perry explain why Harris’s candor surprised them. They also discuss the broader issues Harris’s comments raise about the challenges for female candidates and candidates of color, the Democratic Party’s uneasy relationship with social justice causes, and the mistakes Harris made on her own during her 2024 presidential run. You can watch this episode here.

