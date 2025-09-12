Raskin Says Dems Must Use Funding Fight to Stop Trump’s Lawbreaking

Representative Jamie Raskin says congressional Democrats should not vote for any government funding bill that does not extend soon-to-expire Obamacare subsidies and prevent Trump and Republicans from arbitrarily ending spending that was already appropriated by Congress. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, the Maryland congressman said the spending bill is an opportunity for Democrats to force Trump to start following law and court orders. Raskin also condemned political violence in the wake of the killing of conservative Charlie Kirk. He discussed Democratic efforts to force the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. As a member of a newly created Republican committee to investigate the January 6, 2001, riot at the Capitol, Raskin also pledged to fight any GOP efforts to whitewash what happened that day. You can watch this video here.

The Democrats' Funding Fight With Rep. Jamie Raskin by The New Republic Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ | TNR live on Substack Read on Substack

.