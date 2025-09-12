Raskin Says Dems Must Use Funding Fight to Stop Trump’s Lawbreaking | The New Republic
Raskin Says Dems Must Use Funding Fight to Stop Trump’s Lawbreaking

The Democrats were very wary of a government shutdown in March. But they are more open to fighting during budget negotiations now, says Representative Jamie Raskin.

Raskin at a press conference in March
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Representative Jamie Raskin says congressional Democrats should not vote for any government funding bill that does not extend soon-to-expire Obamacare subsidies and prevent Trump and Republicans from arbitrarily ending spending that was already appropriated by Congress. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, the Maryland congressman said the spending bill is an opportunity for Democrats to force Trump to start following law and court orders. Raskin also condemned political violence in the wake of the killing of conservative Charlie Kirk. He discussed Democratic efforts to force the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. As a member of a newly created Republican committee to investigate the January 6, 2001, riot at the Capitol, Raskin also pledged to fight any GOP efforts to whitewash what happened that day. You can watch this video here.

