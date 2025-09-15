Transcript: Trump Threats Darken on Fox as MAGA Rage over Kirk Worsens

Sommer: Well, and look, I mean, he already pardoned everyone involved in January 6th. I mean, these kinds of Trump outrages—it’s obvious in a way, but there’s such a long list that we forget he pardoned, I think, thousands of his supporters who committed crimes. And so, if that wasn’t a sanction to do whatever you want in terms of political violence on Trump’s behalf—that he would at least look the other way—I don’t know what is.

Sargent: Well, Will, you know, all these characters better you than me, I would say. Stephen Miller is a very close ally of FBI director Kash Patel. I’ve got to think Miller is whispering in Patel’s ear right now about how the FBI has to really ramp up against the left, against the liberal groups and so forth, and how the Kirk assassination is their moment. I don’t think they put it that way, but I think they see it that way. What do you think of that?

Sommer: I think that’s right. I think this administration has been looking for kind of like an incident that they could use as a real crackdown on the left. I think they were in some ways almost disappointed that the occupation of D.C. hasn’t produced really violent protests or some kind of incident they could lean on. I also think about when they sent the troops into Los Angeles during the riots—basically, they didn’t seem to get what they wanted in terms of a big enough excuse, like a 2020-level civil unrest, that they could use. But even then, I think there was some of this groundwork being laid of, what are the organizations that are funding these protests? What are, you and sort of these three degrees of, well, you had this protest and then one guy did something violent. So now you as this wealthy liberal are responsible. And so I think that was kind of laying the groundwork. And now I think they’ll see something like this as a potential opportunity.