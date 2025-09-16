Transcript: Even Fox News Now Admits Kash Patel Is a Fiasco for Trump

Sargent: Fox reported that Patel has gotten guidance from Vice President Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on how to improve his relationship with Pam Bondi. And by the way, we should note that this comes from one of Fox’s real reporters, not one of its personalities. This is real reporting from inside the administration. That strikes me as a sign that he’s really on some thin ice in there. You know how this works. Does he seem like he’s on thin ice to you?

Rangappa: I think so. I think the fact that this reporting is coming from inside the bubble—and that it’s people within the tribe [who are] turning on him—matters. I mean, that’s usually the death knell for any of these people. When I look at the range of people in this world, my sense is that Trump really likes Pam Bondi. I think that if he were to trust somebody’s judgment, it would be hers. So I think she has a lot of sway. I don’t think that [Kash Patel] is somebody that JD Vance would go to bat for necessarily. So those are just not great things in Patel’s favor. Like he’s not, I think, in the MAGA Edmund totem pole necessarily at the top, as far as I can tell.

Sargent: Right. My sense of this is that yes, Pam Bondi doesn’t like him. They’ve really fallen into a place where Trump would actually take Pam Bondi’s word on a lot of this. On the other hand, Stephen Miller seems to be a tight ally of Kash Patel, probably because he’s just as lawless as Patel is and is just as determined to go after Trump’s enemies with law enforcement. And that brings me to what Miller is saying. He’s making it absolutely clear that the administration is about to ramp up a major campaign against the liberal left, including targeting many of its organizations. Listen to this from Miller.