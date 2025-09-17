President Trump should not be deploying the National Guard to cities without the permission of their mayors, says Justin Bibb, the mayor of Cleveland and the current president of the Democratic Mayors Association. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Bibb sharply criticized the Trump administration’s urban policies. He touted declining crime rates in cities across the country, including Cleveland, arguing that data shows cities don’t need federal interference. You can watch this interview here.
How Cities Are Fighting Back Against Trump’s Authoritarianism
Justin Bibb, the mayor of Cleveland and the current president of the Democratic Mayors Association, says Trump’s reckless deployments of the National Guard are hurting our cities.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb