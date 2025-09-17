How Cities Are Fighting Back Against Trump’s Authoritarianism | The New Republic
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
How Cities Are Fighting Back Against Trump’s Authoritarianism

Justin Bibb, the mayor of Cleveland and the current president of the Democratic Mayors Association, says Trump’s reckless deployments of the National Guard are hurting our cities.

Bibb at a speech last year
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

President Trump should not be deploying the National Guard to cities without the permission of their mayors, says Justin Bibb, the mayor of Cleveland and the current president of the Democratic Mayors Association. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, Bibb sharply criticized the Trump administration’s urban policies. He touted declining crime rates in cities across the country, including Cleveland, arguing that data shows cities don’t need federal interference. You can watch this interview here.

How Cities Can Defend Themselves From Trump’s Onslaught With Cleveland’s Justin Bibb by The New Republic

Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ | TNR live on Substack

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

