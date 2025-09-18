Transcript: Kash Patel Self-Destructs under Harsh Dem Epstein Grilling

Hemmer: Well, the truth is that they’re not entirely overlooking it. This is a new schism in the MAGA movement and it has become one of those testing points for loyalty and fealty to Trump. So this is something that Charlie Kirk, before his death, had become very adamant that Trump had no relationship to Epstein. Patel and Bondi have been demonstrating their loyalty by providing cover for Trump. And there are other members and people in the MAGA world who are going along with this. But then there are other parts of MAGA who are furious that they’re not able to see the Epstein files because they really have believed for years that this is part of a global pedophile ring as you’ve mentioned that the elites across America have been involved in across the world have been involved in and they want answers. They’ve been promised answers and they’re not getting them. And so there is a division between like do you want the Epstein files or do you want to show your loyalty to Trump? And that’s where the dividing line is right now.

Sargent: Well, you know, it occurs to me that what MAGA said all along about the Epstein files is in some perverse sense actually turning out to be true. They are getting covered up by elites. That’s what’s happening right in front of our eyes. Now we know what’s happening and we know that Donald Trump’s in them. There are some MAGA figures who do seem to still want to know. But a lot of the really prominent MAGA influencers flipped on a dime when Donald Trump put out a tweet essentially saying, guys, game over. We’re not talking about this anymore. They all stopped talking about it, or at least many of them did. I have not seen quite as glaring an example of them shilling for Trump as this one.

Hemmer: What I find so fascinating about it too, Greg, is that the problem for them is if you see, even what we’ve seen so far from the Epstein files, take the birthday book that was released over the past week or so, that has all of these letters and drawings from high profile people, including Donald Trump, including Bill Clinton, who are celebrating their ties to Epstein. And also in a way sort of winkingly acknowledging his connections to young women, his pedophilia, and they don’t seem to care about it. And so here is a case where you actually do have elites who are seeing themselves as above the law, who see themselves in this rarefied world where it doesn’t matter if they hang out with pedophiles because they’re special. And that should be reinforcing of MAGA politics, but the problem is they turn Donald Trump into the avatar of their movement and he is implicated in the Epstein files. And there’s such a cognitive dissonance there that I think for many of them, they just can’t square it.