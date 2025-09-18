Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC is another example of both media capitulation to President Trump and the administration’s war on the press, say Kathy Roberts Ford, a journalism professor at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and TNR contributor Ana Marie Cox. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, the two explain why Kimmel’s suspension is so alarming. They connect it to Trump’s lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times as well as his administration’s use of regulatory authority to pressure media companies. They emphasize that media organizations owned by large corporations with other businesses are particularly unwilling to defend journalistic principles. Cox also expresses worries about small outlets being targeted by the Trump administration. You can watch this video here.
Video
Kimmel’s Suspension Is Another Shameless Media Capitulation to Trump
Journalism professor Kathy Roberts Ford and TNR’s Ana Marie Cox argue that Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC shows an administration following the playbook of authoritarians and a corporate-captured press.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kimmel at the 2025 Emmys