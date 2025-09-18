Kimmel’s Suspension Is Another Shameless Media Capitulation to Trump | The New Republic
Right Now With Perry Bacon/
Video

Kimmel’s Suspension Is Another Shameless Media Capitulation to Trump

Journalism professor Kathy Roberts Ford and TNR’s Ana Marie Cox argue that Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC shows an administration following the playbook of authoritarians and a corporate-captured press.

Kimmel at the 2025 Emmys
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC is another example of both media capitulation to President Trump and the administration’s war on the press, say Kathy Roberts Ford, a journalism professor at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, and TNR contributor Ana Marie Cox. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, the two explain why Kimmel’s suspension is so alarming. They connect it to Trump’s lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times as well as his administration’s use of regulatory authority to pressure media companies. They emphasize that media organizations owned by large corporations with other businesses are particularly unwilling to defend journalistic principles. Cox also expresses worries about small outlets being targeted by the Trump administration. You can watch this video here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

Read More:
