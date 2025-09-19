Transcript: Kimmel Suspension Is Another Shameless Media Capitulation

Ford: I think it’s worrisome. I think it’s a, a tactic to, meant to silence the press and to, and intimidate the press into some type of pulling back on a kind of robust uninhibited, uh, debate, public debate that and in their coverage of the administration, uh, that’s the goal. The truth of the matter is is that in all these defamation lawsuits that we’ve seen experts say time and time again that, uh, these, these suits, uh, that he’s unlikely to win, right? Very, very unlikely to win. And the reason is because the First Amendment provides robust protection for the press, for all of us to make errors like when we are speaking about matters that involve public officials and public figures. It’s just a very, it’s, this was set in the New York Times v. Sullivan case in 1964.

It came out of interestingly, a civil rights era case in which white elites in the South, uh, sued the New York Times for errors in a in a civil rights ad, uh, saying we’ve been defamed, we’ve been defamed. It was hard to defame them, of course, um, for what they were doing as white supremacists. And yet this, they were trying to use libel law as a tool to silence the press. And the Supreme Court at that time said, no, you know, the First Amendment, if the First Amendment means anything, it means that we have to allow some degree of error in public speech, particularly about people who are public officials. And that went on then to be, to include public figures down the road in further cases. But, you know, it’s just such an important principle. So the actual malice standard says, you know, you are protected. These institutions are protected for errors even if they’re defamatory, if these errors are made without knowledge of falsity or reckless disregard for the truth. And most professional journalists, journalists and news institutions don’t go recklessly around making errors. Right. And they don’t have reckless disregard for the truth. That’s not true of all news institutions or of all people. But it is does tend to be true. And so these. What we know is that the Supreme Court very recently has turned down an opportunity to revisit the actual malice standard in a case. We think it’s very, very robust protection still. And, so, my expectation is that, and hope, profound hope is that the New York Times is gonna see this through. And I hope Murdoch for the Wall Street Journal sees it through.

Ownership matters here. Ownership matters, right? When you’ve got a Paramount that has all these other business interests owning a news institutions, they’re gonna make deals [and] they, they have made deals in order to protect their other interests. Same thing with Bezos. Same thing with the Walt Disney Company, right? I’m hoping the New York Times is, is going to hold the line for us all.