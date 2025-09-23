Who Burned the Bronx?

After riots erupted in almost 2,000 cities and towns in the late 1960s, Ansfield writes, “insurance personnel were, in a real sense, capitalism’s first responders,” working in an industry that aimed to convert “black resistance… into dollars and cents.”

We’re familiar with redlining. The real estate industry, big banks, and the federal government collaborated on home valuation schema which tethered race to risk, denied mortgages to millions of Black and Brown people, and ensured most would be trapped in a captive housing market as tenants. But Ansfield’s book studies a later wave and a novel form of extractive abandonment, insurance “brownlining.” After riots erupted in almost 2,000 cities and towns in the late 1960s, Ansfield writes, “insurance personnel were, in a real sense, capitalism’s first responders,” working in an industry that aimed to convert “black resistance… into dollars and cents.” Surveying the damage, many insurance companies declared Black neighborhoods uninsurable. Riots had forced a racial reckoning—and inspired a racial panic. The federal government cut a deal with the insurance industry that reflected both: In exchange for a government backstop of reinsurance, companies would have to offer property owners in “riot-prone” areas access to Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) insurance plans. But these were “subprime” insurance plans—“‘back of the bus’ insurance,” in the words of one critic. They allowed insurers to charge higher monthly premiums for inferior coverage, and their exorbitant cost meant that generally only white absentee landlords could afford them. Far from a “remedy” for racist harms, FAIR plans turned racist fears into market logic.

Landlords often put this logic to work. Ansfield relates the story of Imre Oberlander and Yishai Webber, who in 1975 were among the first landlords indicted for arson conspiracy in the Bronx. When the duo was pulled over because of a broken taillight, officers discovered a pair of Hasidic men in blackface—along with two explosive devices. Ansfield suspects that to Oberlander and Webber, blackface must have seemed like its own “form of insurance.” Racism provided the cover, but FAIR plans had laid the economic kindling. One study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago suggests that in New York state, FAIR plans led to 13,000 excess fires in a single year.

Ansfield expertly spells out the incendiary impacts of “financialization” that helped these fires pencil out. When insurance companies began to invest in financial markets in the late 1960s, Ansfield explains, they got back not just more money, but new incentives. They turned to “cash-flow underwriting:” prioritizing the size of their income streams to leverage as capital, because there was more profit in stocks and bonds than in premiums and payouts. (Who cares about a loss on policies—$10 million in payouts to the South Bronx in just 1974—if your portfolio grows 25% in a year?) For insurance companies, overvaluations meant higher premiums and more money to invest. For landlords, the yawning gap between a building’s insurance valuation and its potential sale price served as an invitation to simply burn it down. Ansfield recounts the story of one landlord who paid $5,000 for a Belmont Avenue brownstone, while his insurance policy logged its worth at $250,000. To paraphrase Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, it was “worth more dead than alive.”