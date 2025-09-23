Transcript: Trump Runs “Most Corrupt Administration” in U.S. History

Casar: So what we are pushing and proposing is that within our Democratic primaries we get rid of super PACs against one another. That’s—and that is something that we have asked for from the DNC candidates. I know Chairman Ken Martin is actually looking closely into it. Of course. Look, we’ve gotta be ready to fight fire with fire here. If a Democrat is going up against a Republican and the Republican has a super PAC, fair enough. Yeah. I don’t want super PACs, but I also don’t think Republicans winning all those elections fixes the problem either. I agree. So we’ve gotta ban super PACs for both sides. We should start getting rid of it in our interparty elections and then win the elections against Republicans to ban them everywhere. Same point on redistricting and gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is bad. It should be banned nationwide. But we cannot continue to unilaterally disarm, where Democrats have very strict rules and Republicans run over the Voting Rights Act. We should ban gerrymandering nationwide, just like we should ban super PACs nationwide.

Bacon: Lemme shift. The great—you know, we’re at The New Republic. There’s a great story in The American Prospect recently about you, actually, and it sort of profiled you in some detail. I thought it was really interesting. You are trying to, in some ways—I don’t wanna paraphrase David Dayen’s piece or your words—but it sounds like you’re trying to make one view of progressive politics, as you’re the progressive podcast chair, that progressive politics is really for blue districts and blue states. And we’re trying to sort of make the left parts of the country as left as possible. But it sounds like your view is progressive politics—some progressive politics and policies—can work everywhere. So talk about how you’re trying to get progressive ideas into red and purple districts.

Casar: Look, there are progressive ideas where we know we still have to convince the majority of the country, and we can’t abandon those ideas and those ideals. But then there are also progressive ideas that are deeply held by seventy, eighty, ninety percent of the country—where actually these progressive ideas are more popular than Democrats and Republicans sometimes combined. Think about how raising the minimum wage passed overwhelmingly at the ballot box in red states that Trump won. Think about how things like paid family leave and parental leave pass overwhelmingly in red areas or how progressives were always on the front end of banning stock trading by politicians. The progressive movement, too often I think, we want to prove that we are right and that we’re different, and we’re willing to fight for ideals far before they’re popular. That’s great. But in this moment, we should also talk about the things that are overwhelmingly popular that we believe.