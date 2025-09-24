Transcript: Trump’s Angry Tirades at UN Rattle Experts: “Really Crazy”

Grossman: At two different levels. One where the United States, which has not been the best on this stuff, especially under previous Trump administration when he pulled out of the Paris Climate Accords, has not been the best on this already, is essentially out and that this makes a big problem for dealing with climate change because there is essentially a free rider problem, that unless everybody is all fighting it, or at least all major economies are all in on carbon reductions, it doesn’t work. If the United States increases carbon production, that could then dwarf the reductions that are done in other places. So already that’s going to make them less likely to try on their own and have less faith in the possibility of collective action that could then address the problem. It also, from a national interest perspective, is one showing that the U.S. is effectively abandoning the future. That China is announcing record amounts of solar and wind production. They are far ahead of the rest of the world. They’re exporting it to a lot of other people. And the United States is throwing away what in some cases were advantages in these new technologies. And so a lot of the world is looking to it as we’ll have to buy from China. And you know what? Who is going to be the responsible leader? I mean, a lot of them don’t want to work with China. There are all sorts of problems with Chinese authoritarianism. And yet, the Chinese are offering something that is at least stable and based in reality, which the United States is telling the world that we’re not interested in.

Sargent: Well, Nick, I want to jump in and say that this wasn’t just rhetorical from Trump right here in the United States. He and the MAGA movement are absolutely crippling our efforts to build a new green energy economy and to subsidize and use the government to encourage the development of renewable technologies. At precisely the moment, as you say, that China is leaping forward in those very technologies. He’s committing us to a kind of fossil fuel maximalism that ensures that we can’t really compete with China for the energy industry of the future. It’s not just him making crazy comments. They’re actually crippling the industry here in the United States.

Grossman: Yes, and causing problems, additional ones with foreign relations. Recently, that Hyundai plant that the Trump administration raided and really infuriated South Korea. A lot of South Koreans were setting it up, this multi-billion dollar investment in Georgia, setting up the plant to then run and ICE raids them and arrests them. And they are quite angry about it. And one of the things that factory was working on was batteries.