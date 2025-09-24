Kimmel Ran a Brilliant Anti-Trump Campaign | The New Republic
Kimmel Ran a Brilliant Anti-Trump Campaign

New York Times writer E.J. Dionne says that the late-night host essentially forced ABC to end his suspension because of the broad, strong coalition that defended him.

Kimmel at an awards ceremony in September

Jimmy Kimmel strongly defended free speech and slammed President Trump in his return to late night after a brief suspension. In the latest edition of Right Now With Perry Bacon, New York Times opinion writer E.J. Dionne and Perry discussed why Kimmel’s fast return was such a coup for pro-democracy voices. Dionne also argued that Democrats are positioning themselves better than in the spring to win concessions from President Trump and congressional Republicans during government funding negotiations. He said special election results and poll numbers suggest that Democrats are well positioned for the midterms, even though the voters give the party poor ratings. You can watch this video here.

Right Now With Perry Bacon 🎙️ TNR live on Substack

Right Now With Perry Bacon

Right Now With Perry Bacon is a twice-weekly show about national politics with a focus on the radicalism of the Trump administration and tactics to combat it. The program, hosted by New Republic staff writer Perry Bacon on Substack, features in-depth discussions with experts and politicians. It goes beyond the daily headlines to explain why things are happening and put them in a broader context.

