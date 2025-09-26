Transcript: Damning Reports Expose Trump’s Corruption in Comey Fiasco

And, and I think that whether they’ll do that, whether they’re geared to do that, whether—that I think what we’re seeing, Greg, and this is way big picture, is I think there’s lots of folks in politics who came up in a different time, in a different era, where the moment required different skills. And I think part of the adjustment that we’re going through politically right now is sort of re-staffing our politics with folks who can kind of confront the current moment as is required. And that takes time and maybe we’ve been slow off the mark in getting there, but I think it’s gonna take that for it to be as robust a response to the Trump two presidency as is needed.

Sargent: Well, if there’s one thing that Trump 2.0 is really driving home, it’s that the old understanding of politics and the old understanding of tactical approaches to these situations has to be just chucked out the window. And a new understanding has to be brought into play. And I think you’re seeing the Democratic Party move that way with quotes like this from Eric Swalwell. It’s slow, but some of the younger people in the Democratic caucuses seem to get it. And I think look at Chris Murphy, for instance, the Senator from Connecticut. He’s been incredibly vocal on this stuff. I do think that the Democratic Party is starting to see that a fundamentally new approach to political warfare is needed here. Do you think that’s plausible?

Kurtz: It’s plausible. You might be a little more optimistic about it than I am, but I’m not going to, I don’t want to rain on your parade about it. I think it’s challenging to the imagination. It’s challenging to our sense of what’s possible. It’s challenging to our self identity is what it means to be an American as to what it means to live in a free society. I mean, there’s a lot of sand shifting under our feet. There’s a seismic change that’s occurred. And I think It’s understandable to an extent that it’s taking people time to figure out how best to respond to it. But I worry too that there was a bit of too much denial going into it and that, you know, that’s partly why we’ve been slow to respond. So that’s why I think conversations like this and the story that I did today, I’m hoping that, you know, we can advance the ball on what we should be talking about and where we should be focused and not be sort of held hostage to the old ways of doing things just because that’s how we used to do them.