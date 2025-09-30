Transcript: Trump Press Sec Milking of Mormon Shooting Just Got Darker

Sargent: Yeah, and I want to highlight a certain aspect of what Karoline Leavitt said here. After saying this appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians, she then said the Trump administration is fully committed to not only investigating these crimes, but prosecuting them. I think that’s highly suggestive language. She doesn’t quite come out and say that they’re going to start using law enforcement to go after people who they say are committing anti-Christian crimes but it sure sounds like that’s where it’s headed. What do you think?

Posner: Well given their track history, so given how during his campaign he promised a task force to combat anti-Christian bias, and I think they established such a task force, although I’m not sure what it has been doing—it’s very menacing and troubling. Because we know from past things that they’ve done in their supposed combating of anti-Semitism, for example, that they are keen on violating people’s First Amendment rights in their supposed quest to end anti-Semitism, right?

And so if they’re going to use law enforcement to combat what they see as anti-Christian bias—and they see that as preventing crimes motivated by anti-Christian bias—I mean, you can’t… you know, somebody saying something that you think is anti-Christian. And remember, they think it’s anti-Christian to, say, disagree with a pastor who’s against same-sex marriage. They think that that’s anti-Christian to say that.