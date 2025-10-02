Transcript: This Democrat Thinks Party Will Thump Trump in Shutdown

Stansbury: Well, I mean, again, kind of going to the mechanics piece of it, right? So let’s talk about the abuse of power and invasion of American cities. Yesterday, you know, this so-called Secretary of Defense called generals from all over the world to Quantico here in the DMV area, basically, and held this insane—I don’t even know what you’d call that. It was like a pep rally.





Bacon: I don’t think they felt very pepped afterward, but okay.





Stansbury: No purity tests, bizarre ramblings of the president. And among the many, many things that were said to our nation’s generals was that they were going to put into place new regulations around how military operations and conduct are needed. And the president literally said he wanted to use American cities as training grounds for the military.





Bacon: Which is what I’m alarmed about. Yes.





Stansbury: Yes. This is illegal, first of all. So where does that battle get fought? For example, I mean, this is where—like—our system is complicated: there’s states’ rights and then there’s federal responsibilities. Right. So in the case of Washington, D.C., because there is a federal law regarding the federal relationship with Washington, D.C., there was a limited capability for the president to deploy the National Guard here in Washington, D.C. But it is illegal for him to deploy them to American cities that are not in the District of Columbia.





And so, for example, in Chicago, the governor of Illinois has said, if you come in here, we’re going to sue your ass. And so you better not send those troops here. And the president pulled back. Now, he still is planning to deploy some federal law enforcement to Chicago, but he significantly scaled back what he was planning to do, which was like a full-scale troop deployment like they did in L.A., because the governor of California sued in L.A., and the courts found it was illegal.

So when you say, how are we going to fight back? We are fighting back. But you’ve got to fight back in the right venue.





Bacon: In this bill, though, I think one of the issues I’m worried about is it appears the administration—Congress passes appropriations, then Russ Vought decides, I don’t want to spend these dollars. It would seem to me that how federal dollars are spent or not spent would be resolved in this kind of bill, right? Like, the mechanism to make Russ Vought spend money that’s appropriated would seem to be part of this discussion. So is that something you are going to insist upon—that when things are appropriated by Congress, they don’t just decide to cancel them for fun?





Stansbury: Yeah, I mean, that has been a discussion in every single one of these battles. But Russ Vought is already violating the law. So we can stand up and shout and say, you better pass this bill that promises X, Y, Z. Well, the U.S. Constitution is already saying Russ Vought is breaking the law. So the problem is enforcement.





And the problem is that our Republican colleagues seemingly don’t have a backbone anymore and seemingly don’t care about using their congressional authority to hold these guys in check. And so, sure, right now they’re going to start another vote in the Senate over the Republican C.R. The Republicans are trying to peel off five more Democratic members basically to pass their bill.