Chris Van Hollen Is Angry—at Trump, and at His Party’s Lame Pollsters

Senator Van Hollen: I was angry and I just on luck decided to go because I do believe fundamentally that when you violate one person’s right to due process, you put the rights of everybody at risk. And so what actually happened was Bukele, who by the way calls himself the world’s coolest dictator, was meeting with Trump in the White House. You may remember that scene. And when he came here, I wrote to the ambassador from El Salvador and I said, I want to talk to Bukele while he’s here in Washington about Kilmar Armando Ábrego García who just got disappeared by the Trump administration and is in CECOT. Well, they blew me off. I wrote in that letter that if he didn’t meet with me here, I was going to go there. So I got on the plane, went down there. At first they refused to let me meet with him. We got in the car, we tried to see the CECOT, they actually set up a roadblock with soldiers specifically to prevent me from reaching him.

When we came back to San Salvador, I had a press event and there a lot of local press there and pointed out that the Salvadorian government was violating international law by denying him access to talking to his wife, his lawyer. And lo and behold, a few hours later I got to see him and I got the call his wife later on, Jennifer, to hear that he was alive.

So to your question, it was really on instinct, but I think there is an important lesson there because there were a lot of pollsters and pundits who said, don’t go, you shouldn’t go because we don’t want to talk about immigration. Well, we should talk about immigration, immigration policy. But there’s one fundamental piece of this that I think every American agrees with except for some on the MAGA front. But if you ask a conservative in America whether the government should deny you the freedom without due process, most Americans say that they don’t want the government doing that.