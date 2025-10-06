Transcript: Trump Press Sec Snaps at Journos as Shutdown Polls Worsen

And we put that on the Democrats, and now they’re doing what their people want them to do. And while some of them may be reluctant, I think they’re starting to enjoy having people give them attaboys.

Sargent: Yeah. In fact, I’ll tell you what—I think the memes and the imagery the White House is using, the depiction of Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero, the Grim Reaper-type stuff—it’s all designed to get Democratic voters and liberals to forget what you just said, which is that they do have power. It’s about emasculating Democrats. It’s about trying to create the impression that it’s all over, that they’ve got utter mastery of the political environment and the information space, so you might as well give up.

Marcotte: And that’s why I really appreciated the video that Bernie Sanders and AOC released, where they’re walking along, palling around, talking about why they support the shutdown and the importance of protecting people’s health care. It’s not a meme-ified or crazy video—it’s very straightforward, but it’s also very charming. So it’s getting shared a lot. And it’s a reminder that we do have power here, that they don’t control all the levers of messaging, that our free speech is still there and we can talk back, we can fight back.

I think it’s important to do so in terms that make sense to the people behind the message. We shouldn’t be doing gross AI videos—that doesn’t resonate with the people Democrats are trying to reach. But I do think it’s important to recognize there’s power here, there’s leverage here, and to just keep going forward.

Because one of the reasons I supported the shutdown to begin with wasn’t that I thought it would necessarily “work”—I don’t even know what that means—but because if Democrats can show fight and get any kind of win, that pays dividends. It makes people realize, yes, standing up works, resistance works. Because I think a lot of people have been demoralized.

Sargent: Right. It sends the message that they’re not all powerful. They haven’t won. Amanda Marcotte, always great fun to talk to you. Thanks for coming on.

Marcotte: Thanks for having me.