Transcript: Trump’s Own Tweet on Portland Backfires in Big Court Loss

The following is a lightly edited transcript of the October 7 episode of the Daily Blast podcast. Listen to it here.

Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR Network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.





President Donald Trump lost a big one in court over the weekend when a federal judge blocked him from deploying the National Guard in Portland. After the state of Oregon sued, the judge found that Oregon was likely to prevail on the merits and issued a temporary restraining order. The ruling also barred Trump from deploying the California National Guard to Oregon. Interestingly, the judge cited one of Trump’s own tweets —in which he described Portland as “war ravaged”—as evidence of bad faith. The court concluded that the president does not have absolute authority to invent “facts on the ground” as a pretext to justify any military deployment he wants. In other words, Trump’s bad faith worked against him. Today we’re discussing what this ruling really means with Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. Attorney General, thanks so much for coming on.





Attorney General Dan Rayfield: Absolutely. Well, thanks for having me.





Sargent: So, Trump moved to take over the Oregon National Guard and sent several hundred of them into Portland to defend ICE facilities from protesters. You went into court, and Judge Karen Immergut awarded you a temporary restraining order. Then Trump tried to federalize the California National Guard and send it into Portland. California joined you and got that stopped as well. The court ruled, AG, that Trump exceeded his statutory authority with these orders. Can you explain the ruling and bring us up to date on where we are?





Rayfield: Yeah, I mean, it’s pretty simple. If you think about it just as Americans—we don’t see the United States military in our cities, and there’s a reason for that, right? We have laws that prevent that, except under extreme circumstances.

And the president was saying, Hey, these extreme circumstances exist in the city of Portland. And we said, absolutely not. We presented real facts in the courtroom. The lawyers for the federal government presented Truth Social facts in the courtroom.