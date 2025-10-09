Transcript: Trump Threats to Jail Foes Darken amid Damning DOJ Leaks

But I do think we can take heart that people are paying attention to the fact that they have to protect themselves. Like, they have to think about whether what they are doing is legal and whether or not it is ethical. And they have to be willing to sacrifice their own careers and possibly put their own liberty in future jeopardy if they’re going to go forward with cases for which they just can’t find the evidence to prove a charge.

So I would say, yes, that it is heartening to see that that is still something that is holding — that the lawyers are still looking at their own professional obligations and taking them seriously when it comes to moving forward, again, with cases where all the reporting suggests there just is not the evidence to put them forward.

And I would tie that together with that even if you find people who will do that, they still have to get it past juries. They still have to get it past twelve Americans to unanimously say that these are crimes. And I think we’re seeing at the grand jury level already that even, you know, that a lot of grand juries are saying, no, you don’t even have probable cause for this, much less proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

So there are still a lot of roadblocks that even somebody who has shown himself as willing to bulldoze through laws, norms, procedures, rules as President Trump, are going to still find to be significant roadblocks.