Transcript: MAGA Rage at “No Kings” Boils Over—Exposing Trump as Weak

Sargent: Well, to your point about them wanting something like a police state, or at least the searing civil tensions that are getting unleashed by what Trump is doing, I can’t help but notice that now that Trump is sending in the National Guard to deal with fake emergencies in multiple American cities. It’s now becoming just a casual and routine thing for Republicans to say, okay, well if you’re going to oppose Donald Trump, well we’re gonna send in the military. That seems like an ominous development that really shows what’s happening with this party and the Trump era. What do you think?

Lawrence: Well, it’s tremendously ominous, and it’s so different, well, from the Nixon era — which is what I wrote about for The Bulwark. There were not enough Democrats in the Senate to convict Nixon at an impeachment trial, but there were going to be 85 out of 100 votes to convict him. We didn’t pay enough attention when it was happening.

There were a lot of people who weren’t born when it was happening the first time — they never knew about it, they never lived through it. And so now, you know, we have depended on good character in presidents for a couple of centuries, and it hasn’t always worked out very well. And now we’re in a situation where it’s not working out at all, and it may be the end of the Republic as we know it.