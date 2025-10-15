Transcript: Trump Erupts in “Mad King” Tirades as Presser Goes Awry

Sargent: Well, you’re going to make me read from Donald Trump’s Truth Social post about Time Magazine because you brought it up and I didn’t. So here it goes. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the worst of all time. They disappeared my hair and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird. I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing and why?” Brian, that’s someone who’s confidence in his ability to turn his entire universe of supporters against a news outlet for something absurdly petty is almost bottomless. That confidence is almost bottomless. It’s endless.

Beutler: I mean, you could call it confidence. I, as somebody who does not work for Time magazine, I think it’s hilarious. Like, he looks—he sounds ridiculous. He sounds like a baby, you know? And, you know, the funny thing is he didn’t even emphasize the thing about that picture which is the most embarrassing, which is the extent to which his neck resembles, like, a Georgia O’Keeffe painting. It looks like a vagina. And I think that that’s probably what’s actually bugging him about it.

But the question is, is Time going to bend further? Is Benioff going to produce more covers that he preys on Trump and try to pick better photographs to please the Mad King? You know, I guess we will see. But the trend for these outlets has been poor. They’ve shown very little cognizance of the fact that this incremental form of concession gets them nowhere, and that they really need to go all in on just becoming right-wing propagandists—or return to their actual core mission of doing journalism—and just let Trump try to harass, you know, like, let the chips fall where they may.