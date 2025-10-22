Transcript: MAGA Farmers Suddenly Shocked Trump Screwing Them So Badly

But because this is having a direct impact on people’s paychecks, because it’s having a direct impact on their bank accounts—and last, because Donald Trump said for years that he alone was the one who could fix it—I think that’s why the Republicans are starting to see a perfect storm, where people are saying, Wait a second, things aren’t getting better. Your message was that you were going to fix higher prices on day one. You didn’t.

Trump set the bar so high that he was never going to be able to achieve it. And so now I think people are starting to say—you know, my friends, my family members, that one crazy Democrat that I never listened to, that I get coffee with in the morning—they might be onto something. And I think that’s what’s cracking right now in a way that I hadn’t anticipated.

And I think it’s really going to be on Democrats to be able to step into that space and realize, You know what, there are people that might not be worth us talking to because we’re never going to win them. But what we saw with No Kings—I saw more Republicans and independents at No Kings this last time than I had ever seen at any of the previous stuff.

There are still people out there who are coming over to us, who even after all of this time hadn’t gotten over to us, who are now showing up. So I think we have to be welcoming those people and finding them—and realizing it’s not going to be a wave all at once. It’s going to be one person at a time. And I think that’s what’s happening.

Sargent: Well, there really is a perfect storm of terrible policy here. I got to hope that Democrats know that and are going to really ramp up the outreach in those areas next year because it’s pretty critical. Matt Hildreth, thanks so much for coming on with us, man. We really appreciate it.

Hildreth: Thanks for having me.

