Transcript: Trump’s Crazed Rant over Cognitive Test Shows His Decline

President Donald Trump (voiceover): We have JD, obviously. The vice president who’s great. I think Marco is great. I think... I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two. I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable. I really do. I believe that. I would I would I would love to do it. I have the best numbers ever. It’s very terrible. I have my best numbers. If you read it... am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a a great group of people, which they don’t. They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. They have AOC’s low IQ. You give her an IQ test. Have her pass the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed. I took– those are really hard. They’re really aptitude tests, I guess in a certain way. But, they’re cognitive tests. Let AOC go against Trump. Let Jasmine go against Trump. I don’t think Jasmine– the first couple of questions are easy, a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six, and then when you get up to ten and twenty and twenty five, they couldn’t come close to answering any of those questions.

Sargent: So Meredith, I’m reasonably sure that both AOC and Crockett could do much better on a cognitive test than Trump did. What’s your reaction to what you heard there?

Shiner: I think that I have a few reactions. First and foremost, Donald Trump is a racist. And so the idea to him that women of color could be smarter than him is unfathomable. And it should be unacceptable for him to state that assertion as fact in the way that he did.